Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th.

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,016,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 293.7% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 782,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after acquiring an additional 583,749 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $11,518,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 425,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

