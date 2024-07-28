First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,743. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $146.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81.

First Trust International IPO ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2987 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International IPO ETF

About First Trust International IPO ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,420,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 80,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

