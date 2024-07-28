First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Down 55.6% in July

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTRI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.28. 81,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,148. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $169.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1896 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 737.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 339,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 298,650 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,115,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 106.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 219,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

