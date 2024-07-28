First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Up 135.3% in July

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the June 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 492,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 460,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 65,598 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 413,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 32,466 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2,216.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 354,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 339,537 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEM traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $23.59. 36,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,632. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

