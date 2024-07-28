First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Announces Earnings Results

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

First Merchants Price Performance

First Merchants stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.35. 327,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,640. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $778,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FRME. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on First Merchants from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

