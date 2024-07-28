First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First Community has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. First Community has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Community to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. First Community has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $23.30.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. First Community had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $25.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

