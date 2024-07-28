First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. The company has a market cap of $102.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

