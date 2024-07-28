Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Update

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,000 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the June 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Finance of America Companies Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE FOA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.72. 7,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $762.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. Finance of America Companies has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $20.50.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

