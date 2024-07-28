FibroBiologics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FBLG)

FibroBiologics’ (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 29th. FibroBiologics had issued 4,806,226 shares in its IPO on January 31st. The total size of the offering was $144,186,780 based on an initial share price of $30.00. After the end of FibroBiologics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
FibroBiologics Stock Up 7.5 %
FibroBiologics stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02. FibroBiologics has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $55.00.
FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that FibroBiologics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.
