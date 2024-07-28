FibroBiologics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FBLG)

FibroBiologics’ (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 29th. FibroBiologics had issued 4,806,226 shares in its IPO on January 31st. The total size of the offering was $144,186,780 based on an initial share price of $30.00. After the end of FibroBiologics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

FibroBiologics Stock Up 7.5 %

FibroBiologics stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02. FibroBiologics has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Get FibroBiologics alerts:

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that FibroBiologics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroBiologics

About FibroBiologics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of FibroBiologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FibroBiologics during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at about $668,000.

(Get Free Report)

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FibroBiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroBiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.