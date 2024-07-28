Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Short Interest Update

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FMFG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

