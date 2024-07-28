Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.59) target price on the stock.
Everyman Media Group Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of LON EMAN opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.55. Everyman Media Group has a 52-week low of GBX 48 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 69 ($0.89). The firm has a market cap of £47.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,750.00 and a beta of 1.14.
Everyman Media Group Company Profile
