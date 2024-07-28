Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.59) target price on the stock.

Everyman Media Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LON EMAN opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.55. Everyman Media Group has a 52-week low of GBX 48 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 69 ($0.89). The firm has a market cap of £47.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,750.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

