Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jushi in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Jushi’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Jushi Price Performance

Shares of JUSHF opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Jushi has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.09.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi ( OTCMKTS:JUSHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Jushi had a negative return on equity of 5,529.11% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

