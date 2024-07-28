Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jushi in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Jushi’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
Jushi Price Performance
Shares of JUSHF opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Jushi has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.09.
Jushi Company Profile
Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.
