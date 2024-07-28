Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.23.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PSX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.41 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

