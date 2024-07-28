Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $836,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

MPC traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.65. 1,789,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,050. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.64.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

