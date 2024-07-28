EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $115,000 Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,084.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

GNR stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $51.68 and a 1 year high of $60.63.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

