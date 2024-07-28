EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,535 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 938.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

