EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Vault were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Vault by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRGV opened at $1.20 on Friday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. Research analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Vault news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 22,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $25,886.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,219,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 79,344 shares of company stock valued at $92,744 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

