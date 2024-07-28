EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 438,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 283,410 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Haleon by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,475 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 175,082 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Price Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $9.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.