Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.70.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $119.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.32. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $175.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

