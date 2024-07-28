Enbridge Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.63.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at C$50.72 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$42.75 and a 1 year high of C$52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.48.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of C$11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.24 billion.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.64%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

