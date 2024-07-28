Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent Sells 3,000 Shares

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.32, for a total transaction of C$108,960.00.

Empire Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$36.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.80. Empire Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$31.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.81.

Empire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 24.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EMP.A. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Desjardins boosted their target price on Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Empire from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.71.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

