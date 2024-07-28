Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT) Short Interest Update

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the June 30th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Elutia from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Elutia from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Elutia Stock Performance

Elutia stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Elutia has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Elutia will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELUT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elutia during the first quarter worth $45,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elutia during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,512,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elutia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Elutia Company Profile

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

