Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Elevance Health worth $74,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $13.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $527.50. 1,434,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.38 and a twelve month high of $555.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $530.22 and a 200 day moving average of $516.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.