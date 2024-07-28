Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI) Short Interest Up 27.0% in July

Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,400 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 481,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Drilling Tools International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Drilling Tools International by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 198,020 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Drilling Tools International by 30.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Drilling Tools International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Drilling Tools International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Drilling Tools International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Drilling Tools International in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Drilling Tools International Stock Performance

Drilling Tools International stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Drilling Tools International has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $158.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Drilling Tools International had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Drilling Tools International will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

Read More

