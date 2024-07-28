Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Price Up 12.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 657.50 ($8.50) and last traded at GBX 638.21 ($8.25). 8,107,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 473% from the average session volume of 1,416,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 566.50 ($7.33).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 10.40 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,654.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 434 ($5.61) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 527.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 502.99.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

