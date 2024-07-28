Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.76%.

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. 67,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 431.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

