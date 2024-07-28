Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DVN. Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Devon Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 55,459 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.