Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price to $49.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.96.

Comcast Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

