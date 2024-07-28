Destra Network Self Reported Market Cap Tops $245.13 Million (DSYNC)

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Destra Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Destra Network has a market capitalization of $245.13 million and $2.51 million worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Destra Network has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Destra Network

Destra Network’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. The official website for Destra Network is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

Destra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 942,824,508 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.22203381 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,466,258.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Destra Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Destra Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

