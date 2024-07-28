Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 666,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Desktop Metal Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 241,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,727. The company has a market capitalization of $160.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 170.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Desktop Metal

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at $540,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 66.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 158,872 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Desktop Metal

About Desktop Metal

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.