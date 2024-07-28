Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Posts Earnings Results

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY25 guidance to $29.75-30.65 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 29.750-30.650 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $894.70 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $484.02 and a 1 year high of $1,106.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $970.62 and a 200-day moving average of $891.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,200.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,040.13.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

