Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Posts Earnings Results

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY25 guidance to $29.75-30.65 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 29.750-30.650 EPS.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance
NYSE:DECK opened at $894.70 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $484.02 and a 1 year high of $1,106.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $970.62 and a 200-day moving average of $891.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.
Shares of Deckers Outdoor are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.
Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,200.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,040.13.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Deckers Outdoor
About Deckers Outdoor
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deckers Outdoor
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.