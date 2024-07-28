Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Receives Buy Rating from Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research restated a buy rating on shares of Data I/O in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Data I/O Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. Data I/O has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Data I/O will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data I/O

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

