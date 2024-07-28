CVR Partners (UAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.67 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 26.35%.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $78.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.30. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $94.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.92 per share. This represents a $7.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVR Partners

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.