CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Holdings Boosted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 956.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.42% of CSW Industrials worth $88,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CL King began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $300.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $301.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.68.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 12.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total value of $285,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,312,342.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

