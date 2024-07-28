Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Receives $114.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $107.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.92 and its 200 day moving average is $102.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $581,503,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $221,573,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 18,200.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,651,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,432 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Crown Castle by 68,262.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,240,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

