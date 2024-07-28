Critical Analysis: Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) & Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Macerich pays out -43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out -93.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Healthcare Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Macerich alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Macerich and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich -38.96% -13.42% -4.51% Healthcare Realty Trust -37.53% -7.22% -3.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

87.4% of Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Macerich shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Macerich and Healthcare Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $884.07 million 3.96 -$274.07 million ($1.56) -10.40 Healthcare Realty Trust $1.34 billion 5.06 -$278.26 million ($1.33) -13.50

Macerich has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Healthcare Realty Trust. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macerich, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Macerich has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Macerich and Healthcare Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 4 2 1 0 1.57 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 8 2 0 2.20

Macerich presently has a consensus target price of $14.64, indicating a potential downside of 9.78%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.56%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than Macerich.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats Macerich on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for nine consecutive years (2015-2023).

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.