Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CFO Sells $250,013.04 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sarah Js Glickman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 24th, Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,535 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $59,849.65.
Criteo Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $45.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $46.33. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.
Institutional Trading of Criteo
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 67.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Criteo by 64.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 7,011.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Criteo
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Criteo
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.