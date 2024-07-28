Cosmos Price Hits $6.33 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.47 billion and approximately $103.48 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $6.33 or 0.00009317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00041134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00014296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

