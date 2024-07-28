Cormark Downgrades Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) to Hold

Cormark lowered shares of Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Perseus Mining Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:PRU opened at C$2.29 on Wednesday. Perseus Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.32 and a 12-month high of C$2.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.93. The firm has a market cap of C$3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.00.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

