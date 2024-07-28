Cormark Downgrades Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) to Hold

Cormark lowered shares of Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Perseus Mining Trading Down 0.4 %
TSE:PRU opened at C$2.29 on Wednesday. Perseus Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.32 and a 12-month high of C$2.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.93. The firm has a market cap of C$3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.00.
About Perseus Mining
