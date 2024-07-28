Coq Inu Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.07 Million (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coq Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coq Inu has a market capitalization of $143.71 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Coq Inu

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax. Coq Inu’s official website is www.coqinu.com.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000213 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $4,357,380.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coq Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coq Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

