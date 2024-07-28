Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Upgraded at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Colabor Group Stock Performance

Shares of GCL stock opened at C$1.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.19. Colabor Group has a 12 month low of C$0.88 and a 12 month high of C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Colabor Group had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of C$161.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Colabor Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

See Also

