Coin98 Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $126.15 million and $7.77 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001501 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,666,550 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

