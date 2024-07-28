CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 690,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,047 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $41,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,483,000 after buying an additional 2,786,071 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after buying an additional 1,234,791 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,593,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,817,000 after buying an additional 65,966 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after buying an additional 3,282,697 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,731,000 after purchasing an additional 883,180 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

