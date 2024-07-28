Citigroup Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $212.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.74.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,990,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,850,000 after purchasing an additional 136,951 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

