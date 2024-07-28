Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.83

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and traded as low as $22.62. Chorus shares last traded at $22.62, with a volume of 188 shares traded.
Chorus Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97.
Chorus Company Profile
Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.
