Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Stephens

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $69.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.88.

CMG opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

