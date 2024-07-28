China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 69.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.
China Automotive Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ CAAS opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.47.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.
