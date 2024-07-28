Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 233.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,059,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,338,963 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.91% of Chesapeake Energy worth $804,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.79. 3,768,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,870. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.28. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.62.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

