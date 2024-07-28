Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.700-9.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.190-2.290 EPS.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.74. The company had a trading volume of 638,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,486. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.27. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $125.68 and a 52-week high of $184.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on CHKP
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.