Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Desjardins set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.47. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$13.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -290.48%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

